There's No Way The Dallas Cowboys Will Trade Dez Bryant

Calvin Watkins of ESPNDallas.com created a bit of a stir this morning by reporting that a member of the Cowboys front office said he’d “think about” trading Dez Bryant this offseason.



That’s not going to happen, and here’s why:

Bryant was the lone bright spot on the most disappointing team in the league last year. The Cowboys don’t have much to hang their hats on, but the incredible future potential of Bryant is one reason for hope.

Dallas fans would go nuts.

There might not be a huge market for Bryant. For the Cowboys to consider moving Bryant, they’d have to be offered a top-15 pick according to Watkins. The truth is that wide receivers are far less valuable than they’ve been in the past, and most teams think they can find competent receivers on their own. There’s very few teams that would deal their high first-round pick for Bryant, even though he’s had success. Remember, Bryant dropped to the bottom of the first round last year even though everyone recognised his talent.

“rumours” like this may seem very alarming, but the truth is that front office executives exchange phone calls about players every day and “think about” dozens of trades involving high profile players. That doesn’t mean they’ll ever happen, but its their job to toss around possibilities.

So don’t fret Cowboys fans. You have enough to worry things about with your team, but a potential trade of Dez Bryant shouldn’t be one of them.

