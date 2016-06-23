Dez Bryant is being sued by a Texas state senator for leaving a rental house 'littered with trash and faeces'

Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant faces a law suit after reportedly leaving the home of Texas state Senator Royce West, which he had rented since 2013, “littered with trash and faeces.”

According to the Dallas Morning News, White spent over $60,000 in repairs to his home in a gated community in DeSoto, and is now seeking between $100,000 and $200,000 in damages.

From the Dallas Morning News:

“West discovered the 6,400-square-foot home “littered with trash and faeces, missing blinds and shutters, with cracked windows and blackened carpeting” after Bryant moved out in January, and his lawyers say Bryant refuses to accept responsibility for the damage.”

The lawsuit claimed that Bryant paid $4,720 per month to rent the home, but had moved out in January. When West returned to inspect it, he expected to find the normal wear-and-tear but instead found the home in derelict condition:

“West encountered “irreparable damage to carpeting, flooring, windows, shutters, and blinds; the presence of animal faeces, trash, debris, and personal property inside the residence; and distinct and pervasive odours throughout” during the walk-through, the lawsuit says.”

As a result, West paid $61,546. From the Morning News:

“Because of the damage, West had to repaint the entire house, clean or replace all of the flooring and carpeting, replace the home security system, replace doors and windows and perform an extensive cleaning, among other repairs, according to the lawsuit.”

Here is a look at the outside of the house.

#Breaking Dez Bryant sued by Cowboys mentor Sen. Royce West over $60k in rental home damage https://t.co/5Y5vCVdrLM pic.twitter.com/fpwPpMxPKg — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) June 22, 2016

The Morning News also reports that West was “part of an informal support group of prominent residents created to mentor Bryant and keep him out of trouble.”

You can read the full suit, and see pictures of the home, over at the Dallas Morning News.

