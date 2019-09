Dez Bryant continued his big-time season with a Moss-esque touchdown catch to give the Cowboys a 7-0 lead over the Bills today.



The Buffalo cornerback looked to be in position, but Bryant lept over him and snatched it away. Monster stuff.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.