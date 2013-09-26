Former 'Dexter' Producer Had A Much Better Ending For The Series Finale

Sundaywas the series finale of Showtime’s serial killer drama “Dexter.”

After eight long seasons, many were disappointed by the series’ anticlimactic finish.

The Atlantic and Vulture called the finale “terrible.” Variety said it was a “sloppy sendoff” for Showtime’s popular series. Even Buzzfeed said it was “unbelievably awful.”

The Associated Press’ headline was “Dexter Cuts Its Own Throat In Sappy Series Finale.”

For those who missed out, here’s what everyone’s talking about. [MAJOR SPOILERS]: Debra’s left brain dead, Dexter kills the man responsible, is questioned for his death, but let go after it’s ruled self-defence. Hannah flees to Argentina with Harrison. Rather than go with them, Dexter sails his boat into the heart of a hurricane — really — at the episode’s end in an apparent suicide attempt. We then see Dexter as a lumberjack (what?) in Oregon.

E! Online caught up with Clyde Phillips who served as executive producer on the series for the first four seasons about the ending to “Dexter.”

While he said he was fine with the way the show ended and believes the cast and crew “did a good job” he shared that his ending for the show would have been much different.

And it wouldn’t have involved Michael C. Hall becoming a lumberjack.

“In the very last scene of the series, Dexter wakes up. And everybody is going to think, ‘Oh, it was a dream.’ And then the camera pulls back and back and back and then we realise, ‘No, it’s not a dream.’ Dexter’s opening his eyes and he’s on the execution table at the Florida Penitentiary. They’re just starting to administer the drugs and he looks out through the window to the observation gallery. “And in the gallery are all the people that Dexter killed — including the Trinity Killer and the Ice Truck Killer (his brother Rudy), LaGuerta who he was responsible killing, Doakes who he’s arguably responsible for, Rita, who he’s arguably responsible for, Lila. All the big deaths, and also whoever the weekly episodic kills were. They are all there.”

This sounds more in line with the ending that a lot of people thought would eventually come of Dexter and his dark passenger.

Do you think this would have been a better ending or were you happy with the way “Dexter” finished its eight season run?

