13 Killer Photos From The Final Season Of 'Dexter'

The brother and sister relationship between Dexter and Debra has gotten more complicated since the end of season 7.
We’ve seen a trailer and now we get a better look at the final season of “Dexter.”
Showtime released photos from the first few episodes of the final season.
Three new characters will join the cast as the serial killer with his own brand of justice Dexter Morgan tries desperately to avoid getting arrested by his colleagues in the Miami Police department.
The serial killer has been slipping up for some time now, and it’s only a matter of time until he gets caught — or worse.
“Dexter” returns to Showtime at the end of the month, June 30 at 9 p.m.
Joey Quinn (Desmond Harrington), Vince Masuka (C.S. Lee), and Angel Batista (David Zayas) will all reprise their roles on the force.
From the first trailer, we know Debra (Jennifer Carpenter) is still reeling from the decision to kill LaGuerta to protect her serial killer brother, Dexter (Michael C. Hall).
Clearly, she's not making great decisions as she's getting cozy with new face — and bail jumper — Andrew Briggs (Rhys Coiro).
Despite sending his sister into a downward spiral, it doesn't look like Dexter has changed his killing ways.
Sean Patrick Flanery will also join the cast as private investigator Jacob Elroy. He'll be close with Debra who could break at any moment.
Then, there's Dexter's long-time forensics colleague Vince Masuka who has been close to discovering his secret for some time.
