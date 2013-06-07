13 Killer Photos From The Final Season Of 'Dexter'

The brother and sister relationship between Dexter and Debra has gotten more complicated since the end of season 7.

We’ve seen a trailer and now we get a better look at the final season of “Dexter.”



Showtime released photos from the first few episodes of the final season.

Three new characters will join the cast as the serial killer with his own brand of justice Dexter Morgan tries desperately to avoid getting arrested by his colleagues in the Miami Police department.

The serial killer has been slipping up for some time now, and it’s only a matter of time until he gets caught — or worse.

“Dexter” returns to Showtime at the end of the month, June 30 at 9 p.m.

