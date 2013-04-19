Here's The First Clip From The Final Season Of 'Dexter'

Kirsten Acuna

Showtime released the first sneak peek at season 8 of “Dexter” confirming that it will be the last for the series. 

In the clip, Debra (Jennifer Carpenter) is having a major meltdown, avoiding her serial killer brother Dexter (Michael C. Hall) and drinking beer in a grocery stores.

That has a lot to do with her actions in the seventh season finale.

 “Dexter” returns to Showtime June 30.

