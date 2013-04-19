Here's The First Clip From The Final Season Of 'Dexter'

Showtime released the first sneak peek at season 8 of “Dexter” confirming that it will be the last for the series.



In the clip, Debra (Jennifer Carpenter) is having a major meltdown, avoiding her serial killer brother Dexter (Michael C. Hall) and drinking beer in a grocery stores.

That has a lot to do with her actions in the seventh season finale.

“Dexter” returns to Showtime June 30.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.