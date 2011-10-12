A Man Who Was Wrongly Imprisoned For Muder For 26 Years Will Make His Pro Boxing Debut This Weekend

Photo: AP

Dewey Bozella’s inspirational story will come to a climax this weekend when he makes his pro boxing debut in Los Angeles at the age of 52.Bozella was convicted of murdering a 92-year-old woman in Poughkeepsie, NY in 1977.



In his 26 years in prison, he refused to claim responsibility for the crime and turned down any plea deal involving an admission of guilt.

He was finally freed in 2009 after a court reviewed the faulty evidence against him, and he started pursuing a career in boxing shortly thereafter.

“This is not a career move. It’s a personal move and a way to let people know to never give up on their dreams,” he told the New York Times in a feature today.

Bozella was a light-weight boxing champion in Sing Sing’s “Death House.”

He’ll meet 30-year-old cruiserweight Larry Hopkins on Saturday night before the Bernard Hopkins fight.

