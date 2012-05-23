Exploding Firm Dewey & LeBoeuf Loses Lawyers To Duane Morris

Photo: Duane Morris LLP

Dewey & LeBoeuf might be going up in smoke, but its competitors are having a great time picking through the ashes.Law firm Duane Morris has recently acquired 16 lawyers from the failing Dewey & LeBoeuf, according a Tuesday release from Duane Morris.



Duane Morris’ new hires, who specialize in insurance regulatory, antitrust, private equity, and employee benefits, among other areas, will beef up the firm’s offices in New York, Boston, and Washington D.C.

On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Dewey & LeBoeuf was preparing to possibly file for bankruptcy in the next several weeks.

Dewey & LeBoeuf had a wave of partner defections after news emerged that its ex-chairman, Steven Davis, was being investigated by the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

The firm has had other setbacks. Earlier this month, the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation sued the firm to terminate its retirement plans.

