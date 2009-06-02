Devry Replaces GM In The S&P 500

This one was out of left field. After being replaced by Cisco (CSCO) in the Dow, bankrupt automaker GM is being replaced by Devry (DV) in the S&P 500. Speculation had honed in on First Solar as a likely candidate. Alas, the solar maker will have to wait a little longer. In terms of capturing the zeitgeist, a private education company (they’ve been strong performers throughout the crisis) is a pretty good call.



