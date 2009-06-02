Devry Replaces GM In The S&P 500

Joe Weisenthal
Car Crash China

This one was out of left field. After being replaced by Cisco (CSCO) in the Dow, bankrupt automaker GM is being replaced by Devry (DV) in the S&P 500. Speculation had honed in on First Solar as a likely candidate. Alas, the solar maker will have to wait a little longer. In terms of capturing the zeitgeist, a private education company (they’ve been strong performers throughout the crisis) is a pretty good call.

