Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl running back says he wants to sign a contract extension so he can pay for his sisters to go to college

Contract discussions for Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman have been surfacing since before the Super Bowl.

After two Pro Bowl appearances and back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons, the soon-to-be 25-year-old Freeman should be in line for a big pay day.

And while Freeman would surely enjoy the raise — he’s currently set to make $US1.8 million in 2017, according to Spotrac — he also has another goal with a new contract: pay for his sisters’ education.

Freeman told ESPN’s Vaughn McClure that he would like to use the new money to put his four younger sisters through college and help them realise the importance of education.

“I want to pay for all of them to go to college,” Freeman told McClure. “Where I come from, school wasn’t as fun growing up. I want to try and show them and teach them that school is fun, if you do it the right way, if you go to school with a purpose. You have to have a purpose for everything in life. And when you get to see the results, it’s very fun.”

According to McClure, Freeman’s sisters, ages 23, 19, 18, and five, want to study photography, become a pediatrician, and go into cosmetology, respectively, while the youngest obviously has time to figure it out.

Freeman himself is currently still taking classes at Florida State to get a degree in sports management. According to McClure, after growing up in a rough neighbourhood near Miami, Florida, Freeman moved his sisters to Atlanta when he was drafted by the Falcons. Freeman said he wants to help provide them with opportunity while making them work hard.

“This is one thing I mean by putting your family on and giving them the opportunity to be successful. It’s not just giving them everything they want, it’s making them work for it and utilising the opportunity. Bringing them here with me, they get to live like me, but at the same time, go to school and work hard for it.”

Given Freeman’s early success in the NFL, he should be able to accomplish his own goals and help his sisters toward theirs.

