Warren Buffett's Chief Of Staff Has An Awesome Business Card

At the movie premiere party for Too Big To Fail, Devon Spurgeon, Warren Buffett’s chief of staff, allegedly* got rid of a pesky Observer reporter who was asking about investing in farmland using a firm voice and a slick business card.



She said, “I’m sorry, he’s not going to answer that, we were on our way out. Have a good night.” And then she handed him this:

Photo: The Observer

(*Devon Spurgeon works at Citadel. We have one of her cards, too. One *with* a phone number. The phone book says there are 6 Devon Spurgeons in the U.S. We’re looking into this.)

Via @KevinRoose

