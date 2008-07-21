Devon Energy (DVN): Q2 Results Will Include Smorgasbord of Catalysts

FBR sees 40%+ returns on oil and gas explorer and developer, Devon Energy (DVN). The firm believes DVN’s Q208 earnings announcement, scheduled for August 6th, 2008, will provide several near and long-term catalysts:



the potential for a large share buyback

full year 2008 production guidance increase from drilling efficiencies

increased North American onshore capex

lower-risk plays across the U.S. and Canada

FBR reiterates OUTPERFORM on Devon Energy (DVN), target $140.

