The son of a parent convicted in the college admissions scandal says he 'didn't care' where he went to school and his dad was 'way too invested'

Matteo Sloane, the son of Devin Sloane, spoke to Wall Street Journal reporters Melissa Korn and Jennifer Levitz for their new book, “Unacceptable: Privilege, Deceit & the Making of the College Admissions Scandal.”

Matteo Sloane’s father was sentenced to four months in prison in September for his role in the college admissions scandal.

Devin Sloane paid $US250,000 to have Matteo Sloane admitted into the University of Southern California as a water polo recruit.

Matteo Sloane told Korn and Levitz that he thinks his father was “too invested” in his future, and believes he would have figured things out on his own.

The son of a parent sentenced in the college admissions scandal says that he “didn’t care” where he went to school, but his father was “too invested” in where he was going to go.

“I accepted the reality that my parents were way too invested,” Matteo Sloane, who spent his childhood between Italy and Los Angeles, California, told Korn and Levitz. “In hindsight, that is why I didn’t push back as much as I probably should have.”

Matteo Sloane told Korn and Levitz that while he attended The Buckley School in Sherman Oaks, California, parents were too involved in their kids’ lives, so much so that their children can’t grow on their own.

“It’s honestly like, kind of gross,” he said.

At the $US40,000-a-year Buckley, Matteo Sloane played soccer, was vice president of the school’s diversity club, and took Advanced Placement classes. He dreamed of studying environmental science upon graduation and hoped to eventually attend any of a number of schools, including Santa Clara University, Loyola Marymount University, Georgetown University, and the University of California, Santa Cruz.

“I didn’t want to go to the school with the best acceptance rate,” he told Korn and Levitz. “I didn’t care about that at all. I just wanted to go to a good school where I fit in and would have a good balance between social life and academics and kind of develop into my own person.”

But his father hired Rick Singer – the ringleader of the college admissions scandal – and had other plans for Matteo Sloane.

Devin Sloane, the founder and chief executive of a drinking water and wastewater systems business in Los Angeles, California, was sentenced to four months in prison in September for his role in the college admissions scandal.

In their charges against Sloane, prosecutors said he paid $US250,000 to have Matteo Sloane admitted into the University of Southern California as a water polo recruit, despite not playing the sport.

According to the affidavit, Devin Sloane bought water polo gear of Amazon to stage a photoshoot with his son for a USC application, for which Singer’s staff created a fake athletic profile that claimed Matteo Sloane played for the “Italian Junior National Team” and the “LA Water Polo” team.

Matteo Sloane’s high school counselor questioned the application because the school did not have a water polo team, according to court documents, but ultimately, he was accepted into USC.

Despite his father’s arrest, guilty plea, and ultimate sentencing, Matteo Sloane, now 20, is still attending USC.

He told Korn and Levitz that he has forgiven his father, and even visited him when he was in prison.

Matteo Sloane did, however, confront his father when he posted bail.

“Why didn’t you believe in me?” Matteo asked his father, according Korn and Levitz. “Why didn’t you trust me?”

