Devin Hester Buys His Teammates Childish Gifts In Celebration Of His Pro Bowl Selection

Photo: AP

Devin Hester decided to celebrate his third selection to the NFL Pro Bowl like a little kid might, by buying toys. Hester says that he went to a local toy shop, and “bought everybody remote [control] cars, helicopters and aeroplanes — the big ones – gas [powered] remote [control] cars.”



Typically players buy each other fancy items like watches as rewards for helping them achieve goals, but I guess punt returners think a little differently since their job is to focus on a ball falling out of the sky while gigantic men race down the field to smash into them.

Hester leads the NFL in kick and punt return average.

Is the NFL using the Pro Bowl to show that rookies are overpaid?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.