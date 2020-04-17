A 21-year-old American boxer likened to Floyd Mayweather said he’d “never let a white boy” beat him.

Devin Haney, a 21-year-old world boxing champion, said this week he’d “never let a white boy” beat him.

Haney competes in a wildly-competitive 135-pound weight class, a division in which Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, Teofimo Lopez, and Vasyl Lomachenko also campaign in.

On a possible showdown with Lomachenko, Haney said: “Fight a white boy 10 times, I’m gonna beat him 10 times.”

The comments are similar in tone to Bernard Hopkins’ notorious statement to Joe Calzaghe ahead of their 2008 bout, which Calzaghe, who is white, comfortably won.

Vasyl Lomachenko, one of the greatest amateur boxers of all time and a technically-adept pro, is regarded as the best lightweight fighter in the world today, according to Boxrec, The Ring magazine, and Boxing News.

Haney’s comments are similar in tone to a statement Bernard Hopkins made in 2007 ahead of an eventual fight with the British light heavyweight Joe Calzaghe.

In 2007, Hopkins told Calzaghe: “You’re not even in my league.”

The long-reigning former middleweight champion added: “I would never let a white boy beat me. I would never lose to a white boy. I couldn’t go back to the projects if I let a white boy beat me.”

Calzaghe, who is white, comfortably beat Hopkins in 2008,landing more punches on the American than any opponent had at that point.

