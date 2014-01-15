People Freak Out Over Marketing Campaign That Unleashes Remote-Controlled 'Devil Baby' Loose In NYC

This Friday, Fox is releasing horror movie “Devil’s Due.”

If you haven’t heard of it, the movie follows a newly married couple Samantha (Allison Miller) and Zach (Zach Gilford) who are expecting a child. If you’ve seen any of the previews, it turns out Samantha’s pregnant with the Antichrist.

The film’s not expected to have a stellar opening weekend. BoxOffice.com estimates the film debuting to $US6 million.

To cause a stir before the film’s release, a marketing team unleashed a “possessed devil baby” on unsuspecting New York City pedestrians.

The results, as expected, are pretty funny.

First, here’s how the animatronic baby looks:

The video gets to be a bit much after a while as the remote-control doll started spewing liquid and flipping others off. The prank ends with a promo for the film.

We’re not so sure that this will necessarily get more people in theatres as much as it will leave people interested in the prank itself.

Watch the entire video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here are some of the people’s reactions:

