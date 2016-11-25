PODCAST: UBS Australia chief economist Scott Haslem on the post-Trump world, the domestic outlook, and the cricket

(L-R): Paul Colgan and David Scutt of Business Insider with Scott Haslem, chief economist at UBS Australia and New Zealand.

We’re back with our markets and economics podcast, Devils and Details.

After the spectacular rupture in markets following Donald Trump’s US election win, we’re joined on the show by Scott Haslem, the chief economist at UBS for Australia and New Zealand.

On the agenda:

The US stock rally and the radically altered global inflation outlook

Haslem’s view that there are “fading headwinds” for Australia’s economy, with a likely surge in the annual rate of GDP growth to 3.5% next year

The storming rallies in coal and iron ore prices, and the likely impact on the federal budget

The horror show in the first two cricket Tests between Australia and South Africa.

