20 details you probably missed in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

She mentions that she already met with Sherry from human resources, so it’s a little odd that she still knows so little about the job.
But even if she didn’t know the exact job she was interviewing for within the large company, it still would’ve made sense for her to have done some research about who the major editors at the different publications are.
When she arrives at the Runway offices, she doesn’t even know Miranda Priestly’s name.
In an allusion to the title, Miranda Priestly is carrying a Prada bag in her first scene.
Miranda is first shown confidently walking into the Runway office as all her employees scatter to make things look perfect for her.
Before viewers even see her face, the shot pans up on Miranda’s outfit, which fittingly includes a gray Prada purse, indicating that she is the “devil” in the film’s title.
She’s also carrying “The Book,” which Emily later explains to Andy is a mock-up of the next Runway issue that’s delivered to Miranda’s house every night so she can make notes.
Runway magazine is based on Vogue.
Although there is a real Runway magazine, the fictional one in the film isn’t based on it.
Nigel makes a comment about Andy that foreshadows the makeover he gives her later.
When Nigel talks to Miranda after Andy’s interview he asks, “Are we doing a before and after piece I didn’t know about?”
Later in the film, Nigel helps give Andy a major makeover with new clothes, making her look like the “after” version of herself from the interview.
The glass doors in the office appear to be labeled incorrectly.
When Andy returns to the Runway offices with her arms full of bags and coffee cups after running errands for Miranda, she pushes through the glass doors toward her boss’ office.
But the handle on the opposite side of the doors reads “push,” which usually implies that the side Andy is on would be “pull.”
In another scene, Emily and another coworker leave through the doors, and they pull on the “push” side.
Everyone from Runway in the lunch line has a salad except for Andy.
On her first day, Andy gets corn chowder for lunch, and Nigel tells her that “cellulite” is one of the main ingredients.
The comment is one of many throughout the film that references an unhealthy obsession with thinness. Andy is later praised for dropping a size, and Emily mentions that she starves herself until she almost passes out to maintain her slender frame.
Based on the trays in the lunch line, it seems to be true that almost everyone at Runway conforms to these unhealthy beauty ideals. Every tray except for Andy’s has a salad on it.
Andy mentions that she’ll miss Nate’s grilled cheeses, but the one he made earlier didn’t look very appetizing.
Despite being a professional chef, Nate’s cooking skills seem pretty subpar.
In one scene, he seems to burn a grilled cheese he makes for Andy, which he says contains “$8 worth of Jarlsberg.”
During their final scene, Andy says that she’ll miss his grilled cheeses when he moves for work, but she didn’t even eat the burnt sandwich earlier in the movie.
Anne Hathaway’s real mom appeared briefly in the film.
When Andy is looking through photos, she pauses on one of her and her parents.
Actress Anne Hathaway is in the center of the picture, and her onscreen dad from the film, David Marshall Grant, is to her right. But instead of hiring an actress to pose as her mother, Hathaway’s real mom, actress Kate McCauley Hathaway, appears to be on her left.
The theater marquee accurately mentions an actress that was in “Chicago.”
When Andy’s dad comes to visit, they try to see “Chicago” together. But Andy has to spend most of the night finding Miranda a new flight to get her home during a hurricane.
When they walk into the theater, the sign above it reads, “Starring Brooke Shields.”
Although she wasn’t in the show in 2006 when the film takes place, the actress played Roxie Hart for a brief run in late 2005 when they may have filmed the scene.
There are framed covers of Runway throughout the magazine’s office.
Framed covers of Runway can be spotted in the lobby, conference room, and Miranda’s office.
But they only contain the cover images, unlike most real magazine covers that feature dates, article previews, and other callouts.
Miranda’s steak is from a famous NYC restaurant.
Andy goes to Smith and Wollensky to get Miranda’s steak.