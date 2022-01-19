20 details you probably missed in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Andy’s planner confirms how quickly she became Miranda’s first assistant.

When Andy is getting ready for her interview, she checks the note she made under March 13 that reads, “8 a.m. Elias-Clarke Human Resources.”

It’s mentioned throughout the film that Andy wants to work for a year before moving to another company, but she actually doesn’t seem to make it that long.

Toward the end of the film, Andy and Miranda go to Paris Fashion Week. The fashion event takes place twice a year, but they attend the one that happens around September or October.

That means that Andy proved herself and earned a promotion to Miranda’s first assistant in less than seven months.