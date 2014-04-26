These Are The Devices And Platforms That Are Reshaping What It Means To Watch TV

Connected TVs are taking their place in the line-up of always-connected modern gadgets alongside smartphones, tablets, and wearable computers. Together, these devices are reshaping how audiences consume media.

In fact, some connected TVs run on versions of the same operating systems already found on smartphones and tablets, including Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. In other words, it’s useful to think of connected TV less as a phenomenon isolated to the TV market, and more as part of a wider consumer trend toward media consumption via the Internet and connected gadgets.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we look at the connected TV landscape, analysing the factors, trends, and key players that are shaping the market. We unpack the competing open and closed platform paradigms that are vying to define how we watch TV, and examine the relationship between connected TVs and the pay TV industry.

Access The Full Report By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today>>

Here are some of the key takeaways from the report:

In full, the report:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.