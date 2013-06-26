Android Will Be The Platform On One-Third Of All Internet Devices Shipped This Year

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

Gartner: 2.35 Billion Mobile Phones, PCs, and Tablets Shipped This Year (TechCrunch)

That’s a 5.9% increase from 2012. Gartner is forecasting a 10% drop in PC shipments this year. Mobile phones, both smart and feature phones, will account for 77% of device shipments this year. Gartner predicts that Android will be the operating system on one-third of the devices shipped, including PCs, handsets and tablets. Android’s share rises even higher when feature phones are stripped out. Read >Facebook Is Introducing A Mobile News Reader (Wall Street Journal)

Another week, another new product or feature at Facebook. The service, which will simply be called Reader, lets users read content from Facebook users and publishers in a format designed specifically for mobile. The service will compete with other social reading apps and services, like Flipboard or LinkedIn Today. Read >

Apple Releases iOS 7 Beta For iPad (TechCrunch)

The final release of iOS 7, for both iPhone and iPad, is not expected until the Fall. Read >

Snapchat Raises $60 Million Round At A $800 Million Valuation (AllThingsD)

The popular messaging services now sees 200 million pictures and videos snapped a day, up from 150 million two months ago. Read >

Samsung Introduces 3 New Galaxy Tablets To The U.S. (TechCrunch)

They will be available early July. While Android has put a dent in the iPad’s dominance globally, its tablets have not been as successful in the U.S. Read >

Will Samsung’s Windows-Android Tablet Make Sense In The Enterprise? (Computerworld)

As part of its plan to get its devices into large businesses, Samsung has now launched a tablet, the Ativ Q, which runs both Microsoft’s Windows 8 and Android operating systems. While some believe the new tablet will be embraced by corporate IT departments for its versatility, others believe Android is still eyed with suspicion in the enterprise. Read >

Samsung To Close Desktop Business (Korea Times)

The largest mobile device manufacturer in the world reads the writing on the wall. Read >

How Mobile Is Shaping Global Digital behaviour (eMarketer)

A new survey of 180,000 Web users across 31 countries found 60% accessing the Internet on a mobile phone and 22% through a tablet. Increasingly, there is convergence between mobile and desktop usage habits.

The iPad Continues To Dominate North American Tablet Usage (Chitika)

It hit a 5-month high, accounting for 82.4% of North American tablet usage in May. Read >

