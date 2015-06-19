The French company that makes £1,390 high-end speakers just raised $20 million in funding

Devialet, the high-end audio hardware company from France, has raised $US20 million (£12.6 million) in new funding and will use the money to bring its fancy spherical speakers to the US, Forbes reports.

The company creates products that aren’t designed for normal consumers. Its most well-known product, the Phantom speaker, is a spherical speaker that starts at £1,390 ($US2,203) in the UK.

Devialet says that it delivers superior sound quality by combining analogue and digital sound in one device, with the result that there’s no background noise.

Devialet The Devialet Phantom speaker

The French company is keen to promote its growth in America, referring to its launch — perhaps incorrectly — as a “US implosion” on its website. Forbes reports that Phantom speakers will begin shipping in the US in the summer, and will start at $US2,000. Devialet also told Forbes that it plans to introduce cheaper models of its products soon.

NOW WATCH: 5 clever iPhone tricks only power users know about



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.