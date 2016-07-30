This beautiful wireless speaker can get as loud as a live rock concert

Who wants to ruin their hearing prematurely?

If you raised your hand, look no further than the Phantom wireless speaker from French audio company Devialet. According to the company, the Phantom can get as lous as a live rock concert, or up to 108 decibels, without distorting sound.

When the Phantom isn’t trying to bring your house down with sound, it supposedly reproduces exceptional sound quality.

Of course, a speaker that’s apparently so loud and sounds so good is going to be expensive: $1,990 expensive to be precise, and that’s the cheaper model.

The Phantom also has a unique design. Check it out.

This is the Devialet Phantom wireless speaker. It's one of the most unusual speaker designs we've seen yet, as it doesn't look like a speaker at all. Devialet/YouTube Its outer shell is plastic, and the inner shell is kevlar to minimise vibrations leaking out of the Phantom itself. The speakers themselves are made of aluminium. Devialet/YouTube It's deceptively large, but not too big. Devialet/YouTube And its speakers move quite a bit to produce sound. Devialet calls the speaker technology 'active cospherical engine loudspeaker,' which are specially shaped to emit sound omni-directionally. There are two speakers on either side that vibrate. I just couldn't decide which GIF of the Phantom's vibrating speakers I should add, so I included multiple. To produce bass, Devialet developed its own 'Heart Bass Implosion' technology to produce an 'ultra-dense sound.' You can also pair two Phantoms together, a mode that Devialet calls 'Dialog.' Devialet/YouTube You can control the Phantom speaker with a mobile app called 'Spark,' and you can connect your devices with the Phantom's own WiFi network, over Bluetooth, or with an optical wired connection. Devialet/YouTube The 'wireless' part only pertains to the music connection, as you have to plug the Phantom into a power outlet. Devialet/YouTube There are three different models of the Phantom. Devialet claims the Gold model with 4500 watts can get as loud as a live rock concert or standing next to a jet engine. That's a claim we'll have to test when we get a review unit. Devialet

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.