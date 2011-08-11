Developers Are Using More Macs Than Linux Machines

Photo: We Have No Vision

A recent survey from Evans Data indicates that more North American developers are using Macs than are using Linux machines.Windows is sitting tight in first place, being the preferred environment for 80% of developers. Mac OS jumped from third to second, now controlling 7.9%, and Linux is behind that with 5.6%.



Janel Garvin, CEO of Evans Data, said that it’s a sensible change because more and more programmers are attracted to developing for Apple’s devices.

Linux is by no means irrelevant, however. The data indicates that more than twice as many developers primarily target Linux than Mac.

DON’T MISS: 12 Everyday Things That Wouldn’t Exist Without Linux >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.