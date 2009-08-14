Ivanka Says We're Heading For "Massive Inflation"

Update: Ivanka Trump predicted that the monetary policy of the US will result in “massive inflation.”

“It’s hard for me to imagine that with this much money being dumped into the economy that we’re not going to expand into massive inflation,” Trump told CNBC’s Becky Quick.

Previously: So far we haven’t heard Ivanka Trump say anything too earth-shattering. She mentioned something about it being OK that Boeing is having a manufacturing delay, since their customers don’t want to buy planes right now.

We’ll update as warranted.

