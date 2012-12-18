12 Developing Countries Where The Millionaire Population Is Exploding [Infographic]

It’s no secret that emerging markets are producing an increasing number of millionaires each year.



The Financialist, Credit Suisse’s digital magazine about business and economies, recently released a Global Wealth Report which looked at personal wealth around the globe. The report found that in the next five years more and more millionaires will come from countries in the developing world, such as Brazil and China.

By 2017, China, which currently has 964,000 millionaires, will have 1,901,000 millionaires—a growth of 97 per cent, according to The Financialist. And Brazil, which currently has 227,000 millionaires, will have 497,000 millionaires by 2017—a growth of 119 per cent. Russia and Malaysia will also see their numbers of millionaires grow over the next five years with a growth of 109 per cent and 108 per cent respectively.

See the full infographic below.

Photo: The Financialist

