8 Things Developers Want Apple To Introduce At Its Big Conference Next Month

Apple is rumoured to be introducing higher resolution screens for its line of Macs and MacBooks, similar to the Retina Displays available on the iPhone and iPad. At least one developer really hopes these rumours are true.

'We're really hoping Apple begins introducing Macs with high resolution retina displays,' said Dustin MacDonald, a designer and engineer for Acrylic Software. 'Apple has long promised a fully resolution independent version of OS X to developers, but so far they haven't shipped any displays capable of supporting it.'

MacDonald admits that higher resolution displays would force developers to do a little more work to 'support multiple resolutions simultaneously,' but he's fine with that.

'The new iPad shows that the end result is clearly worth the cost,' he said.