Your TouchPad May Not Be A Brick After All -- These Guys Are Working On Making It Run Android

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Since HP began its fire sale of the TouchPad for $99 (16 GB) and $149 (32 GB) this weekend, the tablet has quickly sold out.If you snagged one and are worried about the future of WebOS — and you should be — a group of developers at Rootz Wiki are working on a way to bring Android to the TouchPad.



The “Touchdroid” project is in its infancy now, but the goal is to install a customised version of Android 2.3 Gingerbread on the TouchPad.

It’s not ready yet, but if you want to keep track of Touchdroid’s progress, check out this thread on Rootz Wiki. You can also join this Facebook group for updates. When they’re finished, we’ll show you how to install it.

