App Developers Should Prepare For Fast Consumer Adoption Of IOS 7

About 92% of iPhone traffic from the U.S. and Canada is funneled from devices that operate on the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS 6.

The previous iOS version, iOS 5, only accounts for a 5% share of iPhone traffic, according to new data from Chitika.

The data is important because Apple is expected to roll out a new operating system version, iOS 7, before month’s end.

Past uptake of platform versions can give a hint as to how quickly consumers will embrace the new software.

Looking back a year ago, just before the launch of iOS 6, iOS 5 only had an 86% share. In other words, iOS 6 has been accepted by a significantly wider margin of iPhone users than its predecessor.

In fact, iOS 6 was driving ver 60% of total iPhone traffic in the U.S. and Canada after just one month in existence.

It’s safe to assume a similar if not quicker iOS 7 adoption rate in North America.

One silver lining for developers is that swift iOS 7 uptake will limit fragmentation. But iOS 7’s revamped aesthetic will present developers with a design challenge and a heavier work load to ensure user interfaces are functioning properly on the new platform.

We commented on the dilemma faced by developers in a past research note: “Established developers, in other words, can’t afford to hesitate. They need to go all-in on iOS 7. The dilemma, however, is that even if they do go all-in, they might still be outgunned by a newbie who has better adapted to the new design principles.”

To arrive at its data, Chitika surveyed tens of millions of online ad impressions within their proprietary network and broke down the results by iOS versions. Their data is historically consistent with Apple’s own reporting on iOS version distribution.

