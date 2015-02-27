Why developers and marketers are bullish on the mobile-app ad

Mobile marketers have struggled to find an ad unit that leads to conversions, not just fat-finger clicks.

But the mobile app-install ad — an ad that directs users to download a mobile app — finally offers measurable and impressive ROI. Facebook was the first major pioneer of this ad, and since its debut, Yahoo, Twitter, and Google have all launched their own version of this ad unit.

The ads are popular among developers who need their apps to stand out among the millions of mobile apps on the Google Play and the Apple app stores. And, for major mobile platforms, these ads command high prices that make them very attractive inventory.

New and exclusive data from BI Intelligence finds that US mobile app-install ad revenue will top $US4.6 billion this year and grow to $US6.8 billion by the end of 2019, increasing by a compound annual growth rate of 14% from 2014. We believe mobile app install ads accounted for about 30% of mobile ad revenue last year.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

