Developers Go Nuts Over Upcoming Google Event

At the 2010 Google I/O conference.

Google engineering VP Vic Gundotra just posted on Twitter that Google I/O 2011, the company’s annual conference for developers, has sold out in less than an hour.It took Google 50 days to sell all the seats for last year’s conference, and 90 days to sell it out in 2009.



The quick sellout shows a ton of developer interest in Google’s platforms, particularly Android. Gundotra demonstrated a lot of upcoming Android features at last year’s event, but some of them — like the online music service that let users buy a song once to get it on multiple devices — are still MIA.

The conference takes place on May 10 and 11 at Moscone centre in San Francisco and SAI will be there live.

