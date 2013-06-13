These Third-Party Developers Feel Like Apple Ripped Them Off With Its iOS 7 Updates

With the recent unveiling of the new version of iOS, the software that powers the iPhone and iPad, some software developers are pointing out that some of the new features Apple unveiled look similar to what’s been available in their apps in the App Store.



Over on Mashable, a developer named Stephen Orth says that the new location and date organisation features built into the new version of the Photos app on the iPhone work in much the same way as his Photowerks app.

Of course, Orth realises that he was just utilising metadeta that the phone was already generating with each picture taken: “I always thought it sounded strange that Apple didn’t do that in its photo app. I figured it was just a matter of time before they did do it.”

Others are outraged at features being taken from third-party developers. Alexia Tsosis, for TechCrunch reports:

“With that innocuous seeming icon on the left there, Apple essentially just mass-exterminated every flashlight app in the App Store. It will be adding its own Flashlight to iOS 7 Control centre, the feature accessible with a swipe and a tap. Versus apps that take so many clicks to open you might as well wait for your eyes to adjust to the dark.”

Of course, Alexia may be overstating the severity of the situation. After all, Apple’s functionality generally isn’t as robust as offerings from third-party developers. They still have an opportunity to stand out by making a better product.

From the same TechCrunch article, Michael Zaletel, developer of a popular flashlight app says:

“We are certainly concerned about this announcement by Apple, as it could affect our core revenue stream. However, we believe that, just like Instagram will survive the addition of filters to the Camera app, our Flashlight app will flourish. Flashlight will lack brightness control and will require two steps to access. Our app features INSTANT-ON just by tapping the icon on your home screen.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.