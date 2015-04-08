Developers who work remotely earn 40 per cent more than those who don't

It turns out that it pays to code away from the office — developers who work full-time remotely earn an average of 40% more than those who don’t.

This is just one of the key findings from a new report from tremendously popular online programmer hangout Stack Exchange, which surveyed 26,086 developers from 157 countries, asking them who they are, where they work, what technologies they use, and other questions relating to coding.

“Code is everywhere, and just about every coder uses Stack Overflow,” says the website in its introduction to the report.

Here are some bullet-pointed key findings from the report:

92.1% of all developers are male. “Our internal stats suggest the imbalance isn’t quite as severe as the survey results would make it seem, but there’s no doubt everyone who codes needs to be more proactive welcoming women into the field,” comments Stack Overflow.

37.1% of women who code have been at it for less than two years, which might indicate that the gender gap is starting to close, very slowly.

Salesforce was voted the “Most Dread” tech company by 72.2% of developers, beating out even Microsoft Visual Basic.

15.1% of women coders are from India, versus 4.8% in the United States.

17.7% of developers want to learn how to code for Android, making it the most desired skill set.

Objective-C developers earn the highest average salary at $US98,828 per year, just above Node.js and C# — unsurprising given that those are the relatively niche programming languages that power a lot of cutting-edge web and mobile apps.

48% of respondents have no formal education in programming.

Luxembourg has the highest number of developers per capita, at 39.8 per 1,000 people. Somalia, Chad, and North Korea are tied for last place with zero. Next to last is Congo, with .004 developers per 1,000 people.

The average developer is 28.9 years old. “He or she was born in April 1986, just as the Chernobyl meltdown was taking place,” says Stack Overflow.

Developers from Norway are the most-caffeinated, drinking just over 3 caffeine beverages per day.

Of course, no survey is precisely representative of every developer. But with a data set consisting of “6,800 identified as full-stack developers, 1,900 as mobile developers, 1,200 as front-end developers, 2 as farmers, and 12,000 as something else,” it’s safe to say it’s fairly representative.

