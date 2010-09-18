Wanted: Awesome PHP Developers To Join The Business Insider Team!

I am this enthusiastic about developers, but not quite as sweaty.

Here at Business Insider, we’re expanding to conquer new challenges, and we’re currently seeking some skilled PHP developers to join our tightly-knit elite team of technical samurai.I’m the new Chief Architect up in here, recently taken over for Ian White, and we have some big plans for the near future that will make for some great challenges and open up some really awesome opportunities for the right developers. We work in a laid-back environment that focuses on letting great developers do their thing without bureaucracy getting in the way. We want coders with big ideas, who want to have a lot of input in what our products evolve into.



We use some great cutting edge technology, especially with regards to our heavy dependence on MongoDB. Our team works closely with the MongoDB development team over at 10gen and we often get to live on the bleeding edge of its development.

We also do in-house development of our iPhone application and a candidate with experience in Objective C would have the opportunity to pitch in on that.

Position requirements are as follows:

Skilled back-end programmers who can write lean object-oriented PHP 5 code

Strong front-end JavaScript and CSS knowledge a plus

Knowledge of Photoshop and a sense of design also a plus

Dreams in code and is willing to eat bugs for lunch. Beer will be provided to wash them down.

Broad understanding of web architecture and how it applies to scalability

Enjoys building user-focused interfaces, using Ajax when appropriate

Experience with NoSQL document-based DB stores such as MongoDB a major plus

Objective-C iPhone/iPad development experience also a major plus

Based in New York — you will need to be able to work out of our office on 5th Avenue. Some telecommuting is fine.

We have a great balance between the excitement and dynamism of a startup while offering a lot of flexibility so you can still have a life. We want motivated self-starters who don’t need to be micro-managed, our focus is on getting the job done, not about putting in some defined amount of time. We offer a competitive salary and good benefits.

Please email a cover letter, resume, and a short code sample to [email protected]. Thanks in advance.

