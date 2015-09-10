The new Apple TV is putting all its weight behind apps

Apple just unveiled the new Apple TV, and developers can already start building apps for it.

Apple did a complete overhaul of the set top box, which plugs into your TV and allows you to stream content from the internet to your TV.

But one of the biggest changes coming to the Apple TV, which comes out in October, is the addition of an App Store, just like you have on the iPhone and iPad.

This will allow millions of developers to create apps for the Apple TV.

During they keynote Apple showed off apps from MLB, Gilt, and Zillow, among others.

Game developers also showed off some games.

Here are some photos from Wednesday’s keynote presentation:

