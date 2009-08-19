Palm Opening Pre App catalogue To Paid Apps

Preethi Dumpala
palm pre ces demo

Palm (PALM) is starting to let developers charge for apps in its newish WebOS App catalogue.

As is now the industry standard, Palm will give developers a 70% cut of revenues, keeping 30% for itself. It will accept Visa and MasterCard credit cards — and doesn’t seem to be using a third-party service like PayPal or a carrier partner to facilitate the transactions.

Full details still forthcoming: For example, will be interesting to see if Palm permits in-app purchases, as Apple rolled out via its iPhone 3.0 update.

Beta testing will begin next month; Palm expects to roll out the program broadly this fall.

This is the obvious next step for Palm’s budding app platform. Thanks to Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone App Store, third-party apps are an important marketing tool for smartphone hardware makers. So far, Palm has a tiny fraction of the apps available for the iPhone. But assuming Palm can keep selling phones, that will improve.

