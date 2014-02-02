Developers Are Protesting King.com By Making A Bunch Of Candy-Themed Games

Game developers are protesting King.com by hosting a hackathon where programmers make candy-themed games.

That’s because King has already trademarked the word “Candy” in Europe, and is hoping to trademark the word in the US.

The hackathon, called “Candy Jam,” was started by Itch.io to protest King’s trademarking of “candy.”

We first saw the news on NBC Bay Area.

The rules are simple: make a game involving candies, and “consider using the word ‘candy’ several times.”

So far, 141 games have been submitted. Some of our favourite titles include, “Epic Candy Crushing Game,” “Candies Crush Saka,” and “Candy Hooker Saga.”

The deadline for submissions is February 3rd.

