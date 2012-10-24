Actually, The iPad Mini Might Not Change Anything For Developers

Photo: Martin Hajek

Greg Harper of Supercell, an iOS game studio, believes that the iPad Mini won’t change anything with game design or his company’s current tablet strategy.”Practically, our job stays the same. The iPad Mini is close enough in size to the iPad that we don’t believe it will actually change the way we design our games,” he told us.



We’re inclined to take this view pretty seriously–Supercell spends a lot of time thinking about tablets given its “tablet-first” strategy, meaning it makes sure a product is as good as it can be for a tablet before worrying about taking it to other platforms.

“What will change,” he added, “is that people will want to start taking their tablets with them more often if they fit in a purse or jacket pocket.”

So the only thing that will change for app studios is marketing opportunity–Harper suspects that the device, given its size, will be carried around much more often and will appeal to a much larger customer base.

