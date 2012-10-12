A Company Claiming To Be The World's First Facebook 'Search Engine' Sues The Networking Giant

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg

Profile Technology Ltd. has sued Facebook for allegedly breaking a 2008 agreement by cutting off its access to Facebook data, which it harvested to create its own Profile Engine, the suit states.The Profile Engine is the world’s first-ever dedicated search engine for Facebook accounts, according to Profile Technology, a New Zealand startup.



But that search engine relied on being able to access Facebook users’ accounts.

Facebook cut off access in 2010, even going as far as deleting Profile’s Facebook account and blocking its IQ Test application, the New Zealand company claims.

The networking giant also called Profile Technology’s applications “spammy,” the suit claims.

Facebook is denying the allegations.

“[We] will defend ourselves vigorously,” a Facebook spokesperson told CNET, which first reported the suit.

