Developer Interest In Android Slips

Android’s market share has surged over the past year. However, developer interest in the platform has steadily declined over the same period, according to a survey of 2000+ developers from Appcelerator. The iPhone has kept top bill, with the iPad taking on increasing importance.



As we discuss in a recent report, developers are reluctant to embrace Android for two reasons: monetization and fragmentation. Android’s returns to developers badly lag iOS, and increasingly the Amazon appstore as well. Meanwhile, the platform becomes more complex with every software update and minor manufacturer iteration.

While we don’t believe it’s an immediate threat to Android’s ascendancy, it does leave a glaring hole for any would-be usurper to exploit.

Click here to read our special report on the mobile platform wars →

Photo: Appcelerator

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.