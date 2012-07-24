BII CHART OF THE DAY: Developer Interest In Android Levels, HTML5 Ticks Up

Business Insider Intelligence a new research and analysis service focused on mobile computing and the Internet. The product is currently in beta. For more information, and to sign up for a free 30-day trial, click here.

Developer interest in Android has leveled off after a multi-quarter decline, according to Appcelerator’s second quarter developer interest survey. Android developers cited its large user base and more affordable devices as the platform’s top appeals. For those not developing on Android, 94 per cent pointed to fragmentation.



Interest in HTML5 also picked up last quarter, jumping from 67 per cent to 73 per cent. However, as we discussed with Appcelerator’s Director of Enterprise Strategy Mike King, HTML5 may have its own fragmentation problem. So far it has not been able to deliver on its promise and there is no consistent feature set supported across mobile browsers.

