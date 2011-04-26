Google's Biggest Mistakes With Android

Photo: Flickr/Kowitz

Android’s momentum with consumers is super strong, but with developers it is flatlining, according to a new survey from research firm IDC and mobile software company Appcelertor.The firms surveyed 2,760 developers to get their take on what’s happening in the mobile world.



Apple’s iPhone and iPad platforms are attracting more interest from developers than the Android phone platforms.

Developers are shying away from Android because the platform is still too fragmented, they don’t see Android tablets catching on immediately, and they can make more money with Apple.

This is good news for Apple, which is rapidly losing market share to Google’s mobile software.

As Android picks up more consumers, it stands to reason it will could garner more developer interest. As it gains more developer interest, it gains unique, potentially better, applications, making it an even more attractive platform for consumers.

So far, that scenario isn’t playing out as developers are turned off by the shortcomings of Android.

We’ve gathered all the relevant slides and charts from the survey, it’s worth a glance if you’re interested in how the mobile wars are playing out right now.

