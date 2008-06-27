Developer Ian Schrager Sells $14.9 Million 40 Bond Penthouse To Himself

The Real Deal: Hotelier and developer Ian Schrager bought the triplex penthouse unit at his celebrated 40 Bond Street [project] for $14.9 million.

The sale of the 8,500-square foot condominium was finalised on June 12, according to city records published today.

Schrager expects to move into the apartment, which includes a 4,000-square-foot terrace, in about a year, Men’s Vogue reported in May.

Schrager joined the ranks of other big-name developers who bought into their own projects. Stephen Ross, chairman and CEO of the Related Companies, bought a $30 million penthouse at the Time Warner centre.

