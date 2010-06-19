Publisher Of Top iPhone Game "Angry Birds" Explains Why He Likes iPhone*

Joe Wee and Chris Byatte, joint CEOs and founders of Chillingo

The publisher* behind the one of the most popular iPhone games ever says he’s getting calls on a “daily basis” from Google, Microsoft, and other companies to put games on their platforms.While he has ported games to some platforms, he says Apple iPhone OS is the most “commercially viable” mobile platform for him.



We spoke with Joe Wee, the director of Chillingo, the company distributing Angry Birds, a $0.99 game, which involves flinging birds across the screen to destroy forts.

Angry Birds has had over 4 million paid downloads, and Joe says it is the “biggest, fastest selling iPhone game,” ever. (The previous king of the App Store was Doodle Jump.)

Joe’s company has been in the mobile game space since 2002. It started out developing for the PocketPC, now known as Windows Mobile. After almost a decade’s worth of experience in mobile gaming, he says there’s no comparison to Apple in the mobile space because “Apple gets what works from an end to end user experience perspective.”

Even though Joe hears from Google regularly, he stays focused on Apple, because Android games haven’t sold as well in the past. Meanwhile, he’s had six no. 1 games in the App Store, generating big sales.

His advice for iPhone game makers: 1. Make it accessible, 2. Simplicity is key, and 3. Design it for a mass market.

*This post originally referred to Joe as the developer. Rovio is the developer, and Angry Birds is available for Android. Chillingo works with many indie developers like Rovio to distribute their games.

See Also: This Week’s Best iPhone Apps

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.