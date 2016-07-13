A developer behind Pokémon Go wants to make a 'Game of Thrones' version

Pokémon Go allows players to become real-life Pokémon trainers by searching far and wide in their actual neighbourhoods to catch ’em all. But what if instead of catching Pikachu, players were exploring a virtual Westeros from “Game of Thrones?”

A developer for Niantic, the company that made Pokémon Go, says he’d like to make it happen.

Gamespot interviewed Archit Bhargava, a developer for the mobile game company, who says that he’d love to make a game about the hit HBO series that uses the same augmented reality technology that makes Pokémon Go so fun.

As the GoT fan-site Winter Is Coming notes, Bhargava brought up “Game of Thrones” while discussing other possible games that Niantic could make, and the odds that they wouldn’t be overshadowed by the Pokémon juggernaut.

“My personal fantasy is like a Game of Thrones game where Westeros is mapped out on Earth and you join House Stark or whatever,” he said.

Sure, it’s just one developer’s wish, but it’s not that unlikely. “Game of Thrones” is very, very popular, duh. And Pokémon Go made Nintendo $7.5 billion dollars more valuable in just two days. It’s clearly a winning formula, so who knows — you might find yourself running down the street chasing a direwolf before too long.

