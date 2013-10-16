Here's How Interest Rates Reacted To The Major Defaults Since 1800 [CHART]

In the unlikely case that legislators allow the U.S. government to run out of cashand fail to make payments, the world’s wealthiest country will join a long list of developed countries who have, at one time or more in their history, defaulted.

Taking a long view, Ralph Dillon at Global Financial Data charted out major countries’ 10-year bond yields dating back to 1800. What we see is that some countries have fared better than others during a default.

“For the developed markets and global economic powerhouses, those that did default are still here alive and kicking,” Dillon wrote to clients. “In fact, some have defaulted 8 times and are still a major player on the world stage.” Here’s Dillon’s breakdown:

1. United States 2013? 2. Germany 1938,1948 3. Japan 1942, 1946-1952 4. France 8 times between 1558-1788. Last one in 1812 5. Italy 1940. Almost daily speculation of another default since 2008 6. Spain 1809, 1820, 1831, 1834, 1851, 1867, 1872, 1882 and 1936-1939. Since 2008, Spanish yields spiked considerably and have been volatile on the back of another default 7. Austria 1938, 1940, 1945 8. United Kingdom 1822, 1834, 1888, 1932

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.