To Succeed In Business, You Must Be Able To recognise Complete And Total B.S.

False beliefs, assumptions, or convictions are deadly to entrepreneurs’ operations.



For an entrepreneur, the truth related to opportunity, market, product, and customers is a constant pursuit. The truth, however, is fungible. Things change and if you want to succeed as an entrepreneur, you need to match the moments of truth with appropriate change. Discovering the truth about your business, or your customers or your marketplace is one side of the issue. The other side of the issue is avoiding false beliefs.

So, where will you encounter mistruths? Fom people who provide false statements, beliefs or assumptions in the form of opinions or advice. It is a fact of life that people will mislead you on occasion. Some people will intentionally mislead you, and others will inadvertently mislead you. Some people will do it all the time and others will do it only sometimes. Either way, a person’s intention is irrelevant if you are ultimately misled or make decisions based on faulty information.

If you want to do well with your business, you’ve got to be superior at spotting nonsense and recognising crap when you hear it. Strive to develop a well-honed B.S. meter. Without one, you waste time and squander opportunities. With one, you avoid time wasting tangents, useless fire drills and other time sinks.

If want to enhance your B.S. spotting skills, you should do the following six things.

Determine what serves the speaker's self-interest Question the data We live in a world of pseudo science, skewed sample sets and anonymous experts. Don't accept anything as an important truth without first examining the source. The magic of PowerPoint is, in part, its ability to build charts without underlying data. The competitive comparison slide, either in a feature check box or X-Y positioning graph style, is frequently created to maximise the slide creators' position without a scintilla of independent support. Make sure data is cited and the source valid before you incorporate the data as part of your truths. Watch for truth qualifying statements Listen for name dropping If someone immediately or continually drops the name(s) of high profile people, it is worthy of suspicion. Credibility should always be derived from the strength of the argument, known facts and/or the reputation of the person present. If absent prominent people are the backbone of an argument, you should be suspect. Notice confusion in response to logical counterpoints Beware of the obvious If a conversation provides you with one obvious thought after another, wait for the end of the train of thoughts as it is typically an illogical conclusion. After getting into a Continue to improve your networking and business skills... How To Make The Most Of Your Next Industry Conference →

