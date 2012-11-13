INSTANT MBA: Develop A Thick Skin And ‘Suck It Up’

Photo: Fortune Live Media via Flickr

Today’s advice comes from Ellen Kullman, CEO of DuPont via Forbes: “You have to suck it up. You have to listen when it is a tough message.”



Kullman said her engineering background helped her develop a thick skin because she had to ask herself a number of tough questions throughout her career.

She had to ask herself to identify the problem, decide the best way to deal it and what she needed to do to solve it.

But Kullman also notes that in order to understand a tough message, it’s up to you to listen and make the neccessary changes when others point things out to you.

“I’ve had some really great mentors throughout my career who’ve really held that mirror up and said, ‘This is how others see you.’ It may not be how you see yourself. And I think that really did help me develop as a leader.”

