A Devastating Anecdote That Helps Explain Why LSU's Tyrann Mathieu Keeps Getting In Trouble

Tony Manfred
tyrann mathieu lsu

Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Former LSU football player Tyrann Mathieu was arrested yesterday, two months after he was kicked off the team for repeated failed drug tests.Mathieu wasn’t just a Heisman Trophy finalist last season, he was the most explosive and charismatic player in the country. He had the signature look (a blonde mohawk), a chip on his shoulder (he’s 5’8″), and a perfect nickname (the Honey Badger).

It’s unfathomable that he would throw away that star potential, but it’s clear that he’s still struggling with deeper personal issues than anyone imagined.

Sporting News reporter Matt Crossman wrote a lengthy article about Mathieu last winter. In it, Mathieu talked about being angry for no reason and feeling unloved after his mum gave him up for adoption. This morning, Crossman has been tweeting out a string of Mathieu tidbits that together, as SB Nation’s Spencer Hall points out, might be the best story on the player to date. Here’s one devastating anecdote:

Here’s Crossman’s entire timeline from this morning.

