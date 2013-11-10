ON THE GROUND: Devastating Pictures From The Philippines Super Typhoon

Super Typhoon Haiyan, possibly the strongest storm to ever make landfall, ripped through the central Philippines on Friday and Saturday,

killing at least 1,200 people, according to a preliminary estimate from the Red Cross.

Haiyan is now headed across the South China Sea toward Vietnam as a Category 3 storm, according to meteorologist Jeff Masters.

The powerful typhoon was packing 195 mph winds — equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane — when it first hit.

More than 1 million people were forced to flee as the storm whipped through the Philippine archipelago, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

“The last time I saw something of this scale was in the aftermath of the Indian Ocean Tsunami,” Sebastian Rhodes Stampa, head of the U.N. Disaster Assessment Coordination Team told Reuters. “This is destruction on a massive scale. There are cars thrown like tumbleweed and the streets are strewn with debris.”

Typhoon Haiyan, pictured in this NOAA satellite image on Nov. 8, was the strongest typhoon in the world this year and possibly the most powerful ever to hit land. The typhoon brought a huge storm surge as it came ashore on Friday, engulfing this house. The central Philippine city of Tacloban was in ruins Saturday after the typhoon turned houses into rubble and leveled this airport. A view of the damaged city near the airport. A resident passes by a toppled car outside an airport terminal a day after the typhoon ripped through central Philippines. The remains of an airport control tower are seen after Typhoon Haiyan slammed into Tacloban city on Saturday, Nov. 9. An aerial view shows damaged coconut trees after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered a central Philippines city. A truck is seen slammed on a tree due to strong winds brought by the powerful storm. A mother and her son walk under damaged electric cables. An aerial view shows flooded rice fields. Residents wave for help after their houses were destroyed. The death toll and damage is expected to rise sharply as rescue workers reach cut off areas.

