Devastated: Australians Are Grieving After Second Horrific Tragedy In A Week

Sarah Kimmorley

The Australian community has been hit with another brutal blow following this afternoon’s news that eight siblings have been stabbed to death in Manoora, Cairns in far north Queensland.

Police have established a crime scene in Murray Street where the incident occurred, but little information on the family tragedy has been released.

It has been reported that the brother of the eight children made the gruesome discovery.

The children’s mother is understood to have sustained injuries to her upper torso and neck and is being treated at Cairns Hospital, while she assists police with their investigation.

The news come just days after the fatal Sydney siege, which saw 38-year-old Katrina Dawson and 34-year-old Tori Johnson lose their lives when gunman Man Haron Monis held 17 people hostage inside the Lindt cafe in Sydney’s Martin Place.

People across Australia are in shock that these two horrific events occurred in the space of one week – just days out from Christmas.

Just when we had begun to work through the heart-ache and helplessness felt after the events earlier this week, the pain has returned.

Here are the tweets.

