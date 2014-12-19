Devastated: Australians Are Grieving After Second Horrific Tragedy In A Week

The Australian community has been hit with another brutal blow following this afternoon’s news that eight siblings have been stabbed to death in Manoora, Cairns in far north Queensland.

Police have established a crime scene in Murray Street where the incident occurred, but little information on the family tragedy has been released.

It has been reported that the brother of the eight children made the gruesome discovery.

The children’s mother is understood to have sustained injuries to her upper torso and neck and is being treated at Cairns Hospital, while she assists police with their investigation.

The news come just days after the fatal Sydney siege, which saw 38-year-old Katrina Dawson and 34-year-old Tori Johnson lose their lives when gunman Man Haron Monis held 17 people hostage inside the Lindt cafe in Sydney’s Martin Place.

People across Australia are in shock that these two horrific events occurred in the space of one week – just days out from Christmas.

Just when we had begun to work through the heart-ache and helplessness felt after the events earlier this week, the pain has returned.

Here are the tweets.

Murray Street in Manoora #Cairns blocked off. Police say 8 people including children killed @abcnews @ABCFarNorth pic.twitter.com/WqLx8zsNBo — Sharnie Kim (@sharniekim) December 19, 2014

#Australia Police on scene at major incident in Cairns suburb Manoora as eight children stabbed to death pic.twitter.com/2APnEys9Gk — Carlo di Ferrara (@CarlodiFerrara) December 19, 2014

My deepest sympathy to the #Manoora community and the families touched by this horror. #Cairns — Darren Wagner ॐ (@wagner_darren) December 19, 2014

Poor little children in #Manoora. Our hearts breaking again this week. Our thoughts are with the families and @QPSmedia officers attending. — borysSNORC (@borysSNORC) December 19, 2014

Absolutely heartbroken after hearing about the #CairnsStabbing. What a horrible week in Australia. http://t.co/IjAPsRAL0M — Jamon Bull (@StellarSoul2001) December 19, 2014

What is wrong with Australia at the moment?! Queensland now has a maniac killing children #Manoora — Calv (@CalvLau1) December 19, 2014

8 children stabbed to death in #Manoora Australia. Seriously, what is wrong with this world !! — Counter Narrative (@saadbinnaeem) December 19, 2014

Yet more shocking news coming from Australia this morning! #Manoora — Duncan Redpath (@redpathj) December 19, 2014

Eight kids dead in a home in Manoora Cairns. A dreadful tragedy. Police investigating – scene locked down. — Sherry (@MsRedWriting) December 19, 2014

I know Murray St, Manoora. If it was going to happen somewhere in Cairns, that was always going to be the place. Sad. @abcnews @KNancarrow — Mr Hepzn (@MrHepzn) December 19, 2014

I know Murray St, Manoora. If it was going to happen somewhere in Cairns, that was always going to be the place. Sad. @abcnews @KNancarrow — Mr Hepzn (@MrHepzn) December 19, 2014

Those poor police men and women in #manoora who have the horrific job of investigating the deaths of eight children. Spare a thought. — Alyesha Anderson (@AlyeshaAnderson) December 19, 2014

After the terrible news from Manoora, please keep in mind the Lifeline phone number: 13 11 14 — Asher Wolf (@Asher_Wolf) December 19, 2014

Horrific events at Manoora. Thoughts are with the family xXx — Ruth Alder (@x_Ruth) December 19, 2014

Shocking news in Cairns – a terrible end to a tragic week #Manoora — Matt Moran (@mattmoran10news) December 19, 2014

My thoughts and feelings for those in Manoora can't be spelled as words. — Stu Groves (@sprgroves) December 19, 2014

Total shock at the tragic murder of 8 innocent children at #manoora #cairns Child killers need to be sent to a desert island and left to die — Kellie (@wil480) December 19, 2014

This is a week Australia would rather forget. Those poor, poor innocent children. RIP. #manoora — Kath Kirkcaldie (@Kath_Kirk) December 19, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.